More storms coming Wednesday ahead of dangerous heat and humidity Thursday

Afternoon scattered storms will continue to move south and east through the Valley for the rest of the afternoon but will be out of our system by the time you head home from work. Southern Tennessee is in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather this afternoon, while North Alabama is in a level 1/5 risk. The biggest threats will be gusty winds and the potential for flash flooding and ponding on roads. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s.
The heat is the big story for Thursday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures just below 110 degrees. This is extreme and dangerous heat. If you do have to be outside, please stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors or in the shade. This is also the time of year where cars and concrete or asphalt surfaces heat up quickly. Please be mindful of everything and everyone that you love during this heat wave.
On-and-off rain and storms remain in the forecast on Friday with the heaviest of the days storms coming after dinnertime and through the overnight hours. Some isolated pockets of light rain will be leftover first thing on Saturday morning but by later breakfast time conditions will be dry and sunny! High temperatures on Saturday will sit only in the mid-80s, so it will be the perfect summertime day and break from the heat. The sun sticks around Sunday with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.