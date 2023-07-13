More storm chances through Saturday; high heat arrives next week

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible through this evening, but most should stay dry. It will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the mid 70s. Temperatures will rebound close to 90 on Friday while the heat index could reach the low 100s.
A handful of showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but rain should become more widespread in the afternoon. Hit and miss showers and storms will remain possible Friday night through Saturday. A couple of those storms could produce strong wind gusts and small hail, but the severe threat is fairly low.
Rain chances will decrease and temperatures will increase starting Sunday. Highs will likely climb to the mid 90s, possibly even the upper 90s, by the middle of next week. When you factor in the humidity, heat indices will likely be well into the 100s. Stay cool!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Spotty storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 4-8 MPH.
FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Highs near 90. Wind: SW 4-9 MPH.