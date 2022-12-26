 Skip to main content
...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley This Afternoon...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a
quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or
flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this
afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering
off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures
warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be
intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from
just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few
locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of
experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or
travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on
elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

  • Updated
  • 0

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee.

The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures.

Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will be with us Monday, although we will struggle to see any real accumulation. Monday's high temperature will reach the upper 30s, meaning that for the middle part of the day, it will be only light rain. Not all of us will see rain or flurries Monday.

Monday Forecast

We'll feel a major increase in temperatures as early as Tuesday, with mid-week highs reaching the mid-50s and even low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Heavy rain returns Friday and Saturday but will clear out by Sunday. Temperatures stay in the 60s all weekend.

MONDAY: Isolated to scattered flurries and rain mix; otherwise, mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frigid. Lows in the low 20s. Wind: SSW at 5 to 10 MPH.

