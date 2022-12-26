More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee.
The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures.
Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will be with us Monday, although we will struggle to see any real accumulation. Monday's high temperature will reach the upper 30s, meaning that for the middle part of the day, it will be only light rain. Not all of us will see rain or flurries Monday.
We'll feel a major increase in temperatures as early as Tuesday, with mid-week highs reaching the mid-50s and even low 60s with mostly sunny skies.
Heavy rain returns Friday and Saturday but will clear out by Sunday. Temperatures stay in the 60s all weekend.
MONDAY: Isolated to scattered flurries and rain mix; otherwise, mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Frigid. Lows in the low 20s. Wind: SSW at 5 to 10 MPH.