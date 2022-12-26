More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee Valley This Afternoon... A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible this afternoon as a quick moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or flurries will move into northwest portions of Alabama early this afternoon and spread eastward across the region, eventually tapering off by early this evening. This will likely occur with temperatures warming to just above the freezing mark. Precipitation will be intermittent and any accumulations today are expected to range from just a trace up to a potential of about one half inch in a few locations. Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of experiencing any accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or travel problems are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on untreated surface may result in slick spots. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.