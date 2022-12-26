 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A Light Mix of Wintry Precipitation Possible for the Tennessee
Valley Today...

A light mix of wintry precipitation is possible today as a quick-
moving low pressure system crosses the area. Light snow or flurries
should move into northwest portions of Alabama this morning and cross
the area during the late morning into the afternoon. Temperatures may
warm above freezing later today, resulting in a possible mix of light
snow, rain and sleet. Precipitation will be intermittent and any
accumulations today are expected to range from just a trace up to
a potential of about one half inch in southern middle Tennessee.
Elevated terrain areas will have the best chances of experiencing any
accumulations. Although widespread accumulations or travel problems
are not anticipated, use caution when traveling on elevated
roadways, bridges, and overpasses since a dusting of snow on
untreated surface may result in slick spots.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

More snow flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday

  • 0

Well, Christmas Day may be over but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.

The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below freezing temperatures.

Some isolated snow flurries, sleet, and rain will be with us today although we will struggle to see any real accumulation. Monday's high temperature will reach to the upper 30s meaning that for the middle part of the day, it will be only light rain. Not all of us will see rain or flurries today.

Monday Morning Forecast

We'll feel a major increase in temperatures as early as Tuesday with mid-week highs reaching even to the mid-50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Heavy rain returns Friday and Saturday but will clear out by Sunday, temperatures stay in the 60s all weekend.

MONDAY: Isolated to scattered flurries and rain mix, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, frigid. Lows in the low 20s. Wind: SSW at 5 to 10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores