More showers today, severe weather possible Wednesday

The warm and gloomy weather continues for your Tuesday. Temperatures this morning are once again in the mid 60s and will only climb into the low 70s thanks to cloud cover. Winds will also continue gusting closer to 30 MPH later today. Rain coverage will be a touch higher during the daytime hours compared to yesterday, but it will not be an all day rain. Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be on the increase this evening and tonight. No severe storms are expected overnight, but heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible heading into the Wednesday morning drive.
Our severe weather outlook has not changed for Wednesday. Our entire area remains under a Level 2 risk with the main threats being damaging winds and very heavy rain. While the main window for severe weather is during the afternoon and evening hours, off and on showers and storms will be possible for much of the day. This will certainly not be a widespread outbreak tomorrow, but be sure to have multiple ways to get warnings. The severe weather threat ends early Thursday morning at the latest as a cold front passes through.
Even with tomorrow's cold front, we won't see much change in our weather pattern. Highs stay in the 70s with off and on showers continuing for Thursday and Friday. Another round of severe storms is possible to kick off 2022 Saturday. Again, we can't get into more specifics at this point as models continue to show big differences in how this particular event unfolds. If we do see severe weather, it appears Saturday afternoon and Saturday night is the window to watch. If we don't see severe weather, we will likely heavy rain lasting into early Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches over the next seven days could lead to flooding concerns early next week.
Once this cold front moves through over the weekend, our coldest air of the season quickly moves in. And yes, if enough moisture is still around, it's not impossible to see a few snowflakes in northeast Alabama Sunday. No impacts are expected given how warm our ground is right now. Looking ahead to next week, the pattern becomes much quieter but highs are only in the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.