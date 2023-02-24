More showers Saturday, mainly dry and warmer Sunday

Scattered showers will stick around North Alabama this evening. Most will dry out late in the night. Overnight temperatures will remain in the low 50s.
More scattered showers are expected Saturday, particularly north of the Tennessee River. Despite the rain and cloudy skies, highs will climb close to 60. Sunday will be the better day to get outside this weekend, with mainly dry conditions and highs near 70.
A cold front should bring rain and possibly some thunderstorms to North Alabama about midday Monday. Severe weather is not expected. Additional showers and storms will return late Wednesday through Friday.
Spring-like temperatures are here to stay next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers this evening, drier after midnight. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE to SE 4-8 MPH.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NW 4-8 MPH.