More showers and storms Thursday before dry weather finally returns

Rain chances are a little lower Thursday but you will still need the umbrella. Showers are more likely this morning while additional pop up storms develop this afternoon. Cloud cover will keep highs in the low 80s.
The weather pattern finally turns drier Friday. Aside from a few afternoon downpours, highs reach the upper 80s with more sun than clouds. Saturday and Sunday look much warmer with highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures in the mid 90s.
Our next system to watch will bring widespread showers and storms to North Alabama Sunday night and Monday. The severe weather risk is low for now but a few strong storms are possible. Check back often for updates.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Some patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 5 MPH.