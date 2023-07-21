More severe weather, flash flooding possible today and tonight

*Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 p.m.*
Stay weather alert today and tonight! More thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible. Flash flooding will once again be a concern especially for areas that experienced flash flooding earlier today. If you come across a flooded road - turn around, don't drown!
Showers and storms will likely clear south of our area by sunrise Saturday. Skies will clear and humidity will fall as temperatures only climb to the mid-80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The heat will gradually build next week. Forecast highs go from the low 90s Monday to the mid-90s by the second half of next week.
TONIGHT: Lingering storms through sunrise. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Clearing skies. Showers possible early. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.