More severe storms likely overnight tonight, plus your Independence Day forecast

**North Alabama and Southern Tennessee are in a level 2/5 risk for severe weather Sunday night and a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Monday**
Strong and severe thunderstorms will continue throughout the evening, overnight, and through Monday morning. The biggest threats continue to be gusty winds of 60 mph and pockets of large hail.
Monday morning starts off stormy but will dry out by midday. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s with a cloudy afternoon. Scattered storms return during dinnertime and last through the overnight hours.
Independence Day Tuesday brings highs in the low 90s as well with midday storms but by the time we're all ready for fireworks, conditions will be cloudy but dry.
Wednesday will bring scattered storms throughout the day. Thursday and Friday bring a few hours of storms each day but no day is a washout. Saturday will be our first mostly dry day in quite some time and will feature highs near 90. Sunday will see strong afternoon storms but they will not last all day.
TONIGHT: Storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SSW 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Hot, mostly cloudy, morning and nighttime scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: WSW 10-15 MPH.