More seasonable temperatures Wednesday, winter weather possible this weekend

It's another cold morning across North Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 20s right now. Clear skies and calm winds have allowed for some frost development so grab the ice scrapers before you hit the road. Sunshine is back today with warmer temperatures too! Highs are in the mid 50s and outside of a few clouds, we'll keep this pattern going through Friday. A weak disturbance may bring just enough moisture for a stray shower Thursday but most stay dry.
All eyes continue to be on a very messy weekend forecast. Models are in better agreement that a system will cause problems here in North Alabama and the southeast. But there are still wide uncertainties as far the exact track, timing, and amount of frozen precipitation with this system. Our chances for winter weather hinge largely on the track of the low pressure associated with this system. A more northern track means more rain with possibly a quick changeover to snow with little in the way of impacts. On the other hand, a more southern track would be more favorable for snow and possible accumulations. For now, most models are leaning towards a southern track.
We expect plain rain to start during the day Saturday and last through the evening. As colder air rushes in Saturday night, a changeover to a wintry mix or all snow will be possible and may linger into Sunday. The greatest winter weather impacts look to take place to our east across Georgia and the Carolinas, where a potentially significant winter storm will be possible.
Please remember that this forecast will continue to change! As we get closer to the event, we will have more details on exact timing, any potential accumulations, and impacts. Check back often for updates on air and online at waaytv.com.