More seasonable temperatures to round out the weekend

It'll be another morning you're going to need the heavy coats, but we do have a slight warm up by the time we get to your Sunday afternoon!
With the sunshine and high pressure working in our favor, we'll see the 40's again by the afternoon, which is much more seasonable for this time of year. Clear skies yet again will have us needing the heaters heading to bed, with temperatures right back into the 20's overnight.
Dry conditions and more seasonable temperatures roll into Monday, but the chance for rain begins as early as Monday night. Keeping our eyes closely on a system that looks to be further south and most models have the rain missing us completely, but there is a chance that can change. If we do see rain from this system Tuesday, expecting it to be steady rather than downpours with only about 0.1" to .25 inches of rainfall accumulated.