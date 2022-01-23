More seasonable temperatures to kick off the work week

After an unseasonably cool couple of days, temperatures finally hit right at or just a little below average for our highs this afternoon. If you missed out on the gorgeous day, don't worry we have another one on deck!
As for tonight however, you'll want to bundle up once again. Mostly clear skies and lighter winds past sunset will set us up once again for below freezing temperatures, with lows expected to bottom out in the mid 20's! Have the chance to see patchy freezing fog as well as early as tonight.
While you'll need the heavy coats heading out for the morning commute, you won't need them whatsoever by the afternoon. Our warmest day of the forecast period looks to be Monday as highs reach the lower 50's with plenty of sunshine!
We are continuing to keep a close eye on two low pressure systems. With this first system, models are continuing to suggest it will remain further south so we shouldn't see any rain from this. It's the cold front associated with this second system that looks to provide a bigger impact for us. No rain, but these nice temperatures we are seeing today and will see tomorrow won't stick around for much longer. Highs Tuesday will be right around average, but by late Tuesday afternoon we will see temperatures drop back into the 30's.
The cold air associated with the front will bring our lows back into the 20's Tuesday night, and we will continue to see these cold nights for the rest of the forecast period.