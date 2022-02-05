More seasonable temperatures return Sunday

A cool day turns into another chilly night once the sun goes down.
Temperatures quickly drop into the 20's due to the presence of clear skies and light winds. Sunday starts off on the chilly side, which is to be expected for a February morning, but temperatures take a decent rebound by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will range between the upper 40's lower 50's with plenty of sunshine once again.
The seasonable and dry weather pattern continues as we start the next work week as highs Monday and Tuesday stay in the lower 50's. By mid-week, beautiful just slightly above average highs near 60 with not even a slight chance of showers.