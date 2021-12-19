More seasonable temperatures heading into Christmas week

Light winds and clear skies will set us up for a cool night, with temperatures past sunset quickly dipping into the 30's.
Cloud coverage begins to move in overnight, which will keep temperatures above the freezing mark. May still need the ice scrappers heading out the door, but some areas will miss the frost heading out for your Monday morning. Cooler drier air moves in by Monday, and a mix of sunshine and clouds will help temperatures climb into the 50's. With cloud coverage sticking around for Monday night, Tuesday morning will also stay above freezing. Mild and more seasonable afternoons last through mid-week.
High pressure moves in just in time for Christmas Eve, which will bring temperatures back into the unseasonably warm category. Highs in the mid to upper 60's for Christmas Eve and Christmas day.