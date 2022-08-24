More scattered storms to end the workweek

The stagnant weather pattern continues Wednesday. With more clouds than sun, highs are stuck in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and last through the evening.
Rain chances for the rest of the workweek are trending a little lower, but spotty storms remain in the forecast through Friday. Our southern counties could still see another half inch to one inch of rain. Areas near the Tennessee line will see lower amounts. Sunshine makes a full comeback this weekend, pushing highs back into the 90s.
The tropics are also getting busy! We now have two systems to watch, each with a 20 percent chance for development over the next five days. Still too early to say if there will be any impacts in the US.