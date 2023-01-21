More scattered showers expected on Sunday

More rain is in the forecast Sunday, but it certainly won't be a total washout. Look for diminishing showers early in the day and mainly dry conditions in the afternoon. Scattered showers will return in the evening before we dry out for good Monday morning.
There is an outside chance some wet snowflakes mix with this rain primarily in Tennessee. If that happens, it should have no impact on road conditions.
Temperatures will remain cool the next couple of days with low 50s Sunday and upper 40s on Monday. Our next system will likely bring us more rain Tuesday night next week.
While severe weather will be a threat in South Alabama, we likely won't have to worry about that locally. Winds should be strong though with occasional gusts over 40 mph possible.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.
SUNDAY: Scattered showers early and late. Highs in the low 50s. Wind: SE to W 5-10 MPH.