More record heat Thursday, rain chances going up

Another day of near-record heat is on the way! We are tracking spotty showers moving through North Alabama this morning. Be on the lookout for ponding on roadways. Most of this activity will fade by noon today.
Quick clearing skies this afternoon combined with a southwest breeze push highs into the low 80s once again. A high of 83 degrees would match the warmest February day on record in Huntsville.
Additional showers are expected Friday and Saturday. Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs hovering near 60. Rain chances are lower Sunday outside of a few lingering showers. Temperatures rebound to near 70 to wrap up the weekend. A more potent cold front could bring the threat for stronger storms by Monday.
THURSDAY: Morning showers. Clearing skies by the afternoon. Near-record warmth. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W/SW 10-15 MPH.