More rain Sunday, sunshine comes next week

Sunday brings rain for much of the day, starting for some of us in the breakfast hours but the heaviest downpours for all will take place around lunch. Scattered showers will stay with us through dinnertime.
Sunday's high temperature will be in the mid-80s.
The good news is that we will dry out on Tuesday behind the next front. That will put an end to our wet weather pattern and usher in much more sunshine and Fall-like temperatures beginning Tuesday with lows near 60 and highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH. Chance of rain: 20%
SUNDAY: Scattered rain chances for most of the day. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SE at 10 to 15 MPH. Chance of rain: 60%
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Earl continues to move northeast at about 22 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 100 mph. It remains well east of the U.S. coastline. In the Pacific, Hurricane Kay in now a Tropical Storm moving northwest near 13 mph off the Baja California peninsula. Rain from the outer bands could bring 2 to 4 inches to the south portion of California and about 1 to 2 inches to Southwest Arizona.