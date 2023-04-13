More rain chances tonight, Friday and Saturday night

A few thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon and early this evening primarily south of the Tennessee River. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible tonight, but much of the area will stay dry. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will stick around Friday morning, but should clear out quickly by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s under partly sunny skies.
North Alabama will dry out Friday night through Saturday, but storms will likely return Saturday night. Severe weather is unlikely, but some strong gusts and heavy downpours can be expected. This rain may linger in northeast Alabama early Sunday. Highs will go from the low 80s Saturday to near 70 on Sunday.
Next Monday through Thursday will feature a lot of sunshine and beautiful weather! More highs in the 70s to low 80s are in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: ESE 7-14 MPH.
FRIDAY: Scattered showers and isolated storms mainly in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SE to SW 5-10 MPH.