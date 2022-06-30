More pop up storms Thursday as the humidity returns

We are closing out June with more afternoon pop up storms in North Alabama. Coverage and intensity of today's storms will be similar to yesterday. Not everyone will see rain, but those who do will see heavy downpours and perhaps gusty winds around 30 to 40 MPH. Severe weather is unlikely. Otherwise, another warm day is in store as humidity continues to build back in. Actual forecast highs reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. This will be the 19th straight day North Alabama has had high temperatures in the 90s, a streak we have not seen since 2017.
The pattern remains rather stagnant heading into the holiday weekend. Scattered storms persist Friday through July 4th Monday. Storm coverage peaks each afternoon before fading after sunset. There is still no need to cancel your outdoor cookouts or festivities this weekend! Just be sure to have an indoor place to go to in case a storm pops up where you are. Highs continue to hover near 90 but the "air you can wear" will make it feel more like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be around a half inch for most, but northeast Alabama could be lucky enough to receive closer to one inch of rain over the next seven days.
Looking for any relief from the heat and storms? Well, there is not much to be found unfortunately. Long term forecasts indicate highs back into the mid 90s through mid-July with pop up storms likely sticking around too.