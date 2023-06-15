More pop-up storms Thursday afternoon

Scattered afternoon storms return Thursday afternoon. These will be your typical Summer pop-up storms that produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Severe weather is unlikely today. High temperatures reach the mid-80s.
Storm chances drop slightly Friday and Saturday but a few afternoon pop-ups can't be ruled out. Storms are likely Sunday. A few storms Sunday afternoon and evening could produce gusty winds in addition to heavy rain. Be prepared to celebrate Father's Day inside this year.
Scattered storms are expected most of next week. Highs hover in the upper 80s to low 90s while lows stay in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered PM storms. Chance of rain: 40%. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: W 5 MPH.