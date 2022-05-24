 Skip to main content
More police headed to Madison City schools after Texas elementary school tragedy

  • Updated
Madison City Schools
The killing of at least 14 students and 1 teacher at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday is leading to changes at one North Alabama school system.

The Madison Police Department will be sending an extra police presence to all schools in the Madison City School System on Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said this came after discussion with Madison Police Chief Johnny Gandy and Dr. David West, the school system’s safety coordinator.

Here’s Nichols’ full statement:

I know that we are all shocked and saddened by the school shooting today in Texas. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of these families. Madison Chief of Police Johnny Gandy has informed me that there will be an extra presence of the Madison Police Department around our schools tomorrow. Although we have not had any threats toward our schools, Chief Gandy, Dr. David West and I feel this is a warranted precaution at this time.

I certainly appreciate our MPD, School Resource Officers and Dr. West, our Safety Coordinator, for their dedication to keeping our schools a safe place for our students and staff.

