More people testing positive for marijuana on workplace drug tests

Times are changing when it comes to workplace drug tests.
There’s an eye-opening new study about positive tests for marijuana as companies nationwide deal with labor shortages.
America saw positive drug tests rise to a two-decade high in 2021.
Quest Diagnostics says nearly 4 percent of its samples tested positive for marijuana last year.
That's a 50 percent increase since 2017.
The report was based on nearly 9 million urine drug tests collected between January and December 2021.
It comes during a span where the number of states that legalized pot more than doubled to 18.
Officials at Quest say despite the rise in positive outcomes, fewer companies - such as amazon - are testing for THC.
They say part of that decision comes from the lack of available workers to fill positions.