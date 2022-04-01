 Skip to main content
More people testing positive for marijuana on workplace drug tests

Smoking Marijuana

Times are changing when it comes to workplace drug tests.

There’s an eye-opening new study about positive tests for marijuana as companies nationwide deal with labor shortages.

America saw positive drug tests rise to a two-decade high in 2021.

Quest Diagnostics says nearly 4 percent of its samples tested positive for marijuana last year.

That's a 50 percent increase since 2017.

The report was based on nearly 9 million urine drug tests collected between January and December 2021.

It comes during a span where the number of states that legalized pot more than doubled to 18.

Officials at Quest say despite the rise in positive outcomes, fewer companies - such as amazon - are testing for THC.

They say part of that decision comes from the lack of available workers to fill positions.

