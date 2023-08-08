More parents choosing to homeschool; here are some tips from The Well Academy in Scottsboro

Homeschooling is something more parents are doing these days.
Maybe that's you. Maybe you're considering it.
There are some steps you'll need to take if that's something you're interested in.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry went to Jackson County and learned more about homeschooling in Alabama from The Well Academy.
"I love the flexibility, especially as a working mom," Abigail Gordon said. "If I have to do school with her when I get home from work, or we still have the capability to travel, which we love to do. So yeah, its been great for us and our schedule."
Abigail Gordon says homeschooling through The Well Academy has worked out well for her and her family.
"Prior to COVID I think one in 20 students were homeschooled across the state of Alabama roughly and now it's one in five post COVID."
Josiah and Sarah Thomas are school administrators for The Well Academy in Scottsboro.
It started as The Way Home Christian School in 1988.
They recently took over for founders Stuart and Martha Whitney.
"If you're going to homeschool in the state of Alabama the best way to do that is through what's called a church school," The Well Academy Director Josiah Thomas said. "So you can either go through the process of setting up your own church school and then submitting that to the local board of education, or you can work with an organization like ours that's already set up and already running."
A church school, like The Well Academy, provides support for parents and homeschooled students.
According to the Home School Legal Defense Association, private school and instruction by a private tutor are also legal options for homeschooling in Alabama.
Being involved in a co-op is something both Gordon and Josiah recommend for homeschoolers too.
