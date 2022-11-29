More North Alabama cities approve medical marijuana ordinances, most citizens are in favor

The list of places medical marijuana dispensaries could operate continues to grow. Athens is the newest city, after the city council approved a medical cannabis ordinance Monday night.
As long as dispensaries are heavily regulated, citizens in Athens said medical marijuana could help many people in the community.
"If that can help ease their pain, then I'm all for it," said Athens resident Angela Christopher.
"All the overdoses and stuff that, I've lost a lot of people, a lot of family, a lot of friends here recently, and those that seem to have come off the hard drugs have gone to marijuana and it has helped them tremendously," said Harley Evans, who lives near Athens.
Athens has joined more than 35 other municipalities throughout the state in approving medical marijuana dispensaries in their jurisdiction. The potentially controversial ordinance has been met with open arms.
"I think it's a good thing for Athens," said Athens resident Allunda.
Some people are considering how it could help their personal health concerns. "I have Crohn's disease, so if I would ever have to have it other than taking pills, I would love to have it," said Evelyn Evans, who lives near Athens.
As more cities throughout the state allow dispensaries, the competition from businesses remains fierce.
"Currently, we have over 300 different entities that are vying for the same 37 properties essentially in the state," said Joey Robertson, president of Wagon Trail Med-Serv.
He has been operating a hemp business in Cullman County since 2019. "We already have all of the infrastructure in place to go forward with any regulations that the state has," said Robertson.
He has applied for an integrated facility license, which would allow for five dispensing sites throughout the state. The only problem is he is up against 133 other applicants.
"Athens, for instance, just got approved last night. By the time you start making calls on some of these properties there's already letters of intent in place by other people who are competing for these licenses," said Robertson.
There is tight competition, and even tighter restrictions. Businesses must navigate the state imposed regulations in addition to extra zoning ordinances from certain cities and counties.
"The hardest part right now is finishing the application process and tying down those five dispensary sites with so many variables," said Robertson.
Businesses have until December 30th to submit a license application to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.