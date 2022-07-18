More monkeypox cases means more questions about the virus, its effects and how to stop its spread

Monkeypox cases are slowly rising in the U.S., including in Alabama, where the state saw its first two cases of the virus Friday.
Concerns among people are growing, as well as questions about what monkeypox is and how dangerous the virus is.
Health officials say this virus isn't overly concerning to the general public.
As for what monkeypox is, WAAY 31 spoke with Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
"Monkeypox is a virus that is in the same family as smallpox. It’s just another virus in that family, and it is endemic in Nigeria specifically, and it’s been known to cause human cases over time," explained Stubblefield.
Stubblefield said the virus has an incubation period, or a period of time between exposure to the virus and when you develop symptoms, of anywhere between one and three weeks.
After the incubation period is when you begin to see the rash and bumps that can ache and become itchy.
The virus spreads through prolonged direct personal contact, like skin-to-skin contact as well as contact with open sores, but Stubblefield said generally, exposure to an infected person is the way the virus is picked up.
Stubblefield said the virus does not spread very well through the respiratory route.
He said avoiding contact with people who might be infected would be the best way to remain free of the virus.
For those who do get infected, scarring is the biggest long-term effect from the virus, Stubblefield said.
Testing
As of today, nationwide testing for monkeypox has increased significantly. Commercial laboratories are now involved, raising testing capacity from 6,000 to 80,000 specimens per week.
Tests for monkeypox are simple — they include running a cotton swab onto an open lesion that is believed to be from the virus. No blood test is required.
Anyone with a rash that resembles monkeypox should reach out to their health care provider about getting tested, whether they think they've had contact with someone who has the virus or not.
Similarities to smallpox
Questions about the relationship between smallpox and monkeypox have also come up as more cases of the latter are identified.
Stubblefield said monkeypox is a virus in the same family as smallpox. He said cases have been seen in prairie dogs in the past, but it's a virus that can affect both humans and animals.
Stubblefield said smallpox is a disease that was eradicated from the world sometime ago, and people used to be vaccinated for smallpox.
JYNNEOS is a vaccine that was initially developed for smallpox. Since the viruses are similar, Stubblefield said, the vaccine is being administered for monkeypox.
"The vaccine would protect you against smallpox, which is what it was originally manufactured for, although smallpox hasn’t been seen in many, many years," he said. "Those people that have received smallpox vaccine in the past may have protection against monkeypox, although it’s not really known, because it’s been so many years ago, if that protection is long-lasting."