More home repair fraud accusations against North Alabama contractor

A family in Limestone County is sharing their frustrations after they say a contractor scammed them out of thousands of dollars.
The couple moved from Florida to Alabama just a year ago and trusted Harold Champion for projects at their home. They paid him $16,000 to build them a back porch and a staircase. They say the contract included a two year workmanship warranty.
However they say every attempt to reach Harold Champion about porch leakage issues have gone unanswered.
Christina said, “When things started to go bad he didn't stand by his word. I mean, he didn’t answer the calls and he didn't follow through with nothing.”
Since March their porch roof has had major leakage problems but they say Champion has not responded to any of their calls and texts about these issues.
George said, “He said his workmanship was guaranteed for two years, so if we have any problems for two years and that was big for me…that he would come out and make sure it was taken care of and here we are.”
George also says that the subcontractors who physically did the construction told him that Champion was not paying them for the work they did.
George and Christina say it's been an expensive lesson learned and don’t want the same thing to happen to others.
George said, “Just buyer beware, do your homework, call the Better Business Bureau. So, we did get our roof put on, but I’m not a satisfied customer. I spent a lot of money, but it's been nothing but headaches.
WAAY 31 did some digging through court documents and found out at least 12 cases have been brought against Harold Champion.
Champion was indicted in two cases in Madison county. Several other cases in Limestone and Cullman counties are still making their way through the court system, while he is out on bond.