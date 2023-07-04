More hit and miss storms for July 4th

Your Fourth of July forecast is very similar to the last few days. It stays warm and muggy with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees.
Scattered showers and storms fire up again closer to midday and continue into the afternoon. A few storms could produce gusty winds and large hail. All storms will have heavy rain. Have a good indoor place to go if a storm approaches your outdoor festivities!
Most storms will fade this evening just in time for fireworks. The weather pattern stays unsettled for the rest of the week though. Scattered storms are expected each afternoon with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Warm and muggy, scattered storms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Most storms ending. Lingering showers possible. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5 MPH.