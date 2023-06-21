More hit and miss downpours Wednesday

Our wet stretch of weather continues Wednesday. Hit and miss downpours are expected all day. Heavy rain could cause ponding on the roads. Cloudy skies will keep our high temperatures in the low 80s today. Expect more of the same Thursday.
The low pressure responsible for this week's rain will finally clear North Alabama Friday. Aside from a few afternoon pop ups, the upcoming weekend will be mostly dry and toasty! Afternoon temperatures will be back in the low to mid 90s.
We are still watching a front that brings better chances for storms late Sunday night into Monday. Behind that front, most of next also looks dry and hot with highs staying in the 90s.
WEDNESDAY: More off and on storms. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: E/NE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and one or two storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.