More high heat and isolated storms this weekend

*Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 7 PM Friday and Saturday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall.*
Hot, humid weather is here to stay as we head toward the weekend. Highs are forecast to remain in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values could be as high as 108.
Isolated showers and storms today will fizzle out by sunset this evening. More of these pop ups are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but many will once again stay dry. There is a slight chance at stronger storms Sunday afternoon and evening, warranting a level 1/5 risk for severe wind and hail.
This hot, largely dry pattern is here to stay much of next week. Highs are forecast to remain in the 90s for the first several days of August.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.