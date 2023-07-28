More high heat and isolated storms this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
are possible. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 106 are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107
are possible. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values
up to 106 are expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More high heat and isolated storms this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Advisory

*Heat Advisory in effect from Noon to 7 PM Friday and Saturday for all North Alabama counties except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall.*

Hot, humid weather is here to stay as we head toward the weekend. Highs are forecast to remain in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. Heat index values could be as high as 108.

Isolated showers and storms today will fizzle out by sunset this evening. More of these pop ups are expected both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but many will once again stay dry. There is a slight chance at stronger storms Sunday afternoon and evening, warranting a level 1/5 risk for severe wind and hail.

This hot, largely dry pattern is here to stay much of next week. Highs are forecast to remain in the 90s for the first several days of August.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: S 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid 90s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you