More heavy rain and strong storms Thursday

Light rain continues to fall in most locations this morning. We are watching a cluster of thunderstorms in northern Mississippi that will hold together long enough to clip Lauderdale and Colbert Counties by 6 AM. However, the atmosphere in our area this morning is not conducive for storms just yet (that will be a different story later today). We expect this first cluster of storms to weaken as a result, but the morning commute will be messy. Plan on an extra 5-10 minutes heading out the door.
Our main focus today is strong to marginally severe storms developing right along the cold front late this morning into the early afternoon hours. Storms will begin to intensify between 9 and 11 AM and congeal into a more organized line of storms around noon. By then, our atmosphere will have a bit more wind shear to work with, which may be enough for storms to produce damaging wind gusts in addition to very heavy rain. A Level 1 risk is in effect today for areas east of I-65. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is quite low. The caveat to our severe weather potential is if the atmosphere will have enough fuel for these storms to sustain themselves. This morning's rain and thick cloud cover may keep this fuel in check, thus limiting our severe weather risk. Regardless, make sure you stay weather aware today!
The cold front moves out of North Alabama late this afternoon, ending our severe weather threat and wet weather pattern. A slow moving low pressure to our north will keep clouds and a few showers around through lunchtime Friday, but most remain dry. Memorial Day weekend will be spectacular! With plenty of sunshine, we go from the low 80s Saturday to near 90 Monday. The heat builds up for most of next week with little in the way of rain chances until Wednesday at the earliest.