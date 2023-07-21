More heavy rain and strong storms expected Friday afternoon

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following counties, Limestone and Madison.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is occurring and this water is covering
roadways and neighborhoods.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CDT, emergency management reported standing and
fast-moving water across portions of Limestone and Madison
counties, particularly in Harvest and near Indian Creek.
Flooding is ongoing and creating hazardous travel conditions.
Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal,
Moores Mill, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest,
Alabama A And M University, Capshaw, Toney, French Mill,
Ryland, Brownsboro and Hampton Cove.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in and near Indian Creek caused by
excessive rainfall from earlier this morning is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1042 AM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms earlier this morning. Flooding is ongoing
around Indian Creek and nearby roads. Between 4 and 7 inches
of rain have fallen and are creating life-threatening travel
conditions.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

More heavy rain and strong storms expected Friday afternoon

  • Updated
  • 0
Future Radar
Carson Meredith

The storms responsible for this morning's significant flooding across Madison County have ended. A narrow corridor stretching from Downtown Huntsville to Old Railroad Bed Road saw upwards of 4 to 6 inches of rain between midnight and 7 a.m.

Friday AM Rain Totals

While most floodwaters are receding, please continue to use extreme caution traveling in Madison County. If you encounter any flooded roads, turn around and don't drown!

Unfortunately, we are not done with storms today. We are in a break for now though. This will allow clouds to clear out a bit, pushing highs into the upper 80s.

Friday Planner

We are currently watching a cluster of storms in Arkansas that is expected to arrive in North Alabama this afternoon. Additional storms may pop up even before the cluster of storms gets here. Flooding will be a concern yet again with this second round of storms. However, a few storms may also turn severe. A Level 2 risk for severe weather and flooding remains in place for North Alabama.

Flooding And Severe Risk Friday

Storm coverage picks up after 2 p.m. and will continue into the evening. Any storms will produce heavy rain. Stronger storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail.

Friday Storm Threats

Stay with WAAY 31 for continuing updates throughout the day on all of our platforms. Download the free WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App to receive watches and warnings as they are issued and to track storms in real-time using the 31 Triple Doppler.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

