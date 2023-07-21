More heavy rain and strong storms expected Friday afternoon

The storms responsible for this morning's significant flooding across Madison County have ended. A narrow corridor stretching from Downtown Huntsville to Old Railroad Bed Road saw upwards of 4 to 6 inches of rain between midnight and 7 a.m.
While most floodwaters are receding, please continue to use extreme caution traveling in Madison County. If you encounter any flooded roads, turn around and don't drown!
Unfortunately, we are not done with storms today. We are in a break for now though. This will allow clouds to clear out a bit, pushing highs into the upper 80s.
We are currently watching a cluster of storms in Arkansas that is expected to arrive in North Alabama this afternoon. Additional storms may pop up even before the cluster of storms gets here. Flooding will be a concern yet again with this second round of storms. However, a few storms may also turn severe. A Level 2 risk for severe weather and flooding remains in place for North Alabama.
Storm coverage picks up after 2 p.m. and will continue into the evening. Any storms will produce heavy rain. Stronger storms will be capable of damaging winds and large hail.
