More heavy rain and gusty wind on the way Thursday

A FLOOD WATCH starts at midnight and lasts until 12 AM Friday. Projected rainfall totals are a bit higher than what we were forecasting yesterday evening and some spots can see over four inches of rain. It will remain quite windy through tonight into Thursday with gusts to 40 MPH as the cold front nears. Another update since yesterday is the extension of the Marginal Risk to the southern fringes of Morgan, Marshall, and DeKalb Counties for Thursday. All in all, severe weather this far north still looks unlikely but we'll get out fair share of strong wind and very heavy rain.
The cold front passes during the afternoon and dry air quickly follows suit. A brief period of wintry mix is still possible in northwest Alabama and southern Middle Tennessee, but we are not expecting any appreciable impacts. As one would expect, the return of cold air is going to make for an unseasonably cold end to the week. Temperatures dip to mid 30s Friday morning and will only make it close to 40 degrees for a high. The weekend should be dry and temperatures run a few degrees below average.