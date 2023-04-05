More heat Wednesday, some strong storms possible tonight

Wednesday will feel more like June instead of April. Highs are near record territory this afternoon in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers and storms are possible late in the day.
Thunderstorm coverage increases ahead of an approaching front tonight. A few storms could be strong especially west of I-65. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the threats to watch. The overall severe weather concern is low this time around.
Storms will transition to a steady rain overnight through the day Thursday. Rain tapers off briefly Thursday afternoon, only to return Friday and Saturday. 2 to 3 inches of rain are still expected through Saturday. Easter Sunday continues to trend drier with highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spotty thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S/SW 15-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely. Strong storms possible. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.