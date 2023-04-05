 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More heat Wednesday, some strong storms possible tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonight's Storms Threats
Carson Meredith

Wednesday will feel more like June instead of April. Highs are near record territory this afternoon in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers and storms are possible late in the day.

Thunderstorm coverage increases ahead of an approaching front tonight. A few storms could be strong especially west of I-65. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the threats to watch. The overall severe weather concern is low this time around.

Storms will transition to a steady rain overnight through the day Thursday. Rain tapers off briefly Thursday afternoon, only to return Friday and Saturday. 2 to 3 inches of rain are still expected through Saturday. Easter Sunday continues to trend drier with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Spotty thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S/SW 15-20 MPH, gusting up to 30 MPH.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely. Strong storms possible. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 70%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you