More heat, more humidity, and more storms Thursday

Hit and miss storms are back in the forecast Thursday. Any storms today will produce very heavy rain. High temperatures reach the low 90s but it could feel more like the upper 90s thanks to the humidity. Friday's forecast is identical with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s.
This weekend looks wet as an approaching front increases storm coverage. Some storms will be capable of gusty winds and large hail over the weekend mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. The weak front pushes to our southeast by Monday, allowing us to dry out early next week. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through the weekend.
THURSDAY: Warm and humid. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat index in the upper 90s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated downpours. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W/NW 5 MPH.