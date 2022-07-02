More heat and more storms for the holiday weekend

Nothing says 4th of July weekend like highs in the 90s and pop up storms. We are in the mid 70s on this Saturday morning under partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop as early as noon today, but will be the most widespread between 2 and 6 PM. Heavy downpours and 30 MPH wind gusts can't be ruled out with the strongest storms. If you are attending cookouts or any other festivities today, keep an eye to the skies! If you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors. Storms fade past sunset, which should keep things dry for any fireworks tonight!
You can copy and paste today's forecast for each day over the next week. Daily chances for showers and storms will continue, with the highest coverage of storms expected Sunday. In addition to our storm potential, high temperatures will remain in the mid 90s. Today will mark the 21st straight day with highs in the 90s. This is the longest streak of 90s we have seen since 2016. The record is 37 days set in 2010. As the more humid air settles in, we will be approaching triple digit feels like temperatures yet again next week. It's not out of the question to see another streak of Heat Advisories issued, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Regardless, heat index values between 100 and 105 are still enough to lead to heat exhaustion, so use caution outside.
Meanwhile, the tropics remain active. Tropical Storm Bonnie made landfall in central America last night and will move out over the Pacific Ocean this weekend, possibly strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane next week. In a bit of surprise this morning, Tropical Storm Colin has developed along the Carolina coast. This won't be much of rain maker, but some wind gusts up to 50 MPH will be possible along the Carolina beaches this weekend.