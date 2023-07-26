More heat and humidity Wednesday

It's all about the heat for the foreseeable future. Our forecast has afternoon highs in the mid 90s now through much of next week. Feels like temperatures peak in the 100-105 range every afternoon. While those numbers fall just shy of Heat Advisory criteria, make sure you take it easy outside and stay hydrated.
Rain chances are pretty low as well. Aside from the typical Summer downpours, many of you will stay dry for the next 7-10 days. The best shot at any kind of wet weather looks to be Sunday at the moment. A long stretch of hot and dry weather may lead to quickly worsening drought conditions heading into August.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index up to 102. Wind: SW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.