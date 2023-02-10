More funding approved for a new park in South Huntsville

A significant budget increase totaling up to $5.6 million has now been authorized for a new park in South Huntsville.
The city of Huntsville is still in the design phase. The name of the park is Hays Farm Park and it will be located on Haysland Road covering nine acres.
The city has unveiled a preliminary conceptual plan. There is a possibility this concept could change. However, the city has big plans for this park.
Huntsville city committed $4.6 million to the development which is an increase from the previous $3.6 million commitment. A Hays Farm developer donated $1.6 million to the project bringing that total to $5.6 million.
Hays Park will be located on the south side of Haysland Road between Grissom High School and a new apartment complex which is currently under construction.
Mayor Tommy Battle says “we anticipate the surrounding community to use this beautiful space as they would big spring park.”
Below are some of the parks expected amenities:
- A children’s playground.
- A potential splash pad.
- Walking trails.
- A lake.
- A lawn space for community events and outdoor gatherings.
The city of Huntsville says this park will create an iconic sense of place and serve as a gathering point for the community.
Megan Andersen has lived in South Huntsville for over a decade is excited about the upcoming changes.
"We have a dog and we would love a dog park, walking around, (riding) bikes and being able to take her too would be really awesome. So we’re really excited about it," said Andersen.
Andersen who has lived in South Huntsville since 2011 is truly happy about the development and growth South Huntsville is seeing. She hopes and expects this new park will bring people to what she calls a little secret that's gotten plenty big.
The city expects construction to begin later this year. Once the parks design phase is complete.