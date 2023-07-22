More dry, sunny weather for the first half of the week

Quiet weather is here to stay for the rest of the weekend! Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies, seasonably low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The dry, sunny pattern will likely continue through the first half of this upcoming week. We will introduce widely scattered storms into the forecast later in the week. It likely won't be until next weekend before the area has a legitimate chance at widespread showers and storms.
Temperatures will gradually rise from the low 90s Monday and Tuesday to the mid 90s Wednesday through the following weekend. Rising humidity will likely lead to some days with heat index values over 100.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: N 3-6 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind: N 4-10 MPH.