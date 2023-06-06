More downpours this afternoon, cooler weather on the way

Tuesday will feature more Summer-like heat and the chance for pop up afternoon storms. The best rain chances today will be along and south of the Tennessee River. High temperatures are back in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid 60s.
Wednesday looks a bit drier even though clouds will increase as the day goes on. A stray shower can't be ruled out tomorrow afternoon and evening. Our next cold front brings more widespread showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday.
As the front pushes south Thursday afternoon, drier and slightly cooler air settles in for a couple days. Overnight lows could fall into the 50s Thursday night. Friday will be spectacular with sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the mid 80s. While Saturday looks warmer and dry, storm chances return Sunday.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Spotty afternoon downpours. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: W 5 MPH.