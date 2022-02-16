'More dangerous than ever': Alabama officials call on public to help keep pedestrians, drivers safe

Pedestrian safety is becoming a greater concern in North Alabama.
Alabama saw a record 125 pedestrian fatalities in 2021. On Tuesday, two pedestrians were killed in one day on interstates in North Alabama.
Now, officials need the public's help in making sure everyone remains as cautious as possible, whether behind the wheel or on foot. They say there's several ways to make sure those behind the wheel and those forced to pull over stay safe.
"With the distractions that we all have nowadays, it’s more dangerous than ever to be a pedestrian on the side of the road — especially, a busy road, an interstate, at high speed," said Clay Ingram, spokesperson for AAA Alabama.
Ingram said for pedestrians to be safest, the first order of business is to be visible. That means staying in well-lit areas and wearing bright, reflective clothing.
"You need to be certain that other motorists see you," he said. "Don’t assume that the motorists that are flying down the road see you. It’s probably better that you assume that they don’t."
Another key piece of advice is to limit any type of distraction.
"You don’t want to be looking at your phone while you’re walking. You don’t want to wear headphones, because you rely on your eyes and your ears to help protect you when you're walking on the side of the road," said Ingram.
If you have no choice but to pull over on the side of a busy highway or interstate, Sr. Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency advises not to think twice about asking law enforcement for help.
"Before you even exit the vehicle, try and get law enforcement to come out there and provide you some blue lights to try and keep you safe," said Bailey.
Part of the safety that law enforcement can help provide has to do with the Alabama Move Over Law. That law requires drivers to move over and slow down when they drive by emergency responders stopped along the road with their emergency signals flashing.
Bailey said the Move Over law has saved many lives and is working as it should.