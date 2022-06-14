More dangerous heat Wednesday, and the chance of thunderstorms

Another Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday as this dangerous heat wave continues. The Heat Advisory covers the entire WAAY 31 viewing area until 7 p.m. tomorrow. Actual forecast highs Wednesday will be in the mid-90s with peak heat index values between 103 and 108 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors if working outside.
High temperatures remain in the mid-90s all workweek. There is a small chance for isolated storms Wednesday afternoon, but most remain dry. Coverage may increase by Wednesday evening with a complex of storms from out of Georgia.