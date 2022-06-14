 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW CONTINUOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values in the 105-109 degree range
for most valley communities both today and Wednesday. Overnight
lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More dangerous heat Wednesday, and the chance of thunderstorms

  • Updated
  • 0

Another Heat Advisory has been issued for Wednesday as this dangerous heat wave continues. The Heat Advisory covers the entire WAAY 31 viewing area until 7 p.m. tomorrow. Actual forecast highs Wednesday will be in the mid-90s with peak heat index values between 103 and 108 degrees. Stay cool, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors if working outside.

heatwed

High temperatures remain in the mid-90s all workweek. There is a small chance for isolated storms Wednesday afternoon, but most remain dry. Coverage may increase by Wednesday evening with a complex of storms from out of Georgia.

spcwed

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you