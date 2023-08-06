More dangerous heat and strong storms expected today

*Heat Advisory in effect 11 am to 7 pm for all of North Alabama except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties*
The Tennessee Valley will likely be dry for the remainder of the morning. This will allow the heat to quickly build with forecast highs in the low 90s. High humidity will likely push heat index values to the 100s, some climbing as high as 108.
The high and humidity will be fuel for our next round of storms expected to roll through late this afternoon and this evening. A level 2/5 risk is in place for the threat of damaging wind gusts. Frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and small hail will be possible as well.
Additional waves of storms are expected Sunday night through at least the first half of Monday as a cold front slides through the area. These will once again pose a threat for severe weather. Tuesday should bring us a brief reprieve from this active pattern with mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances will pick back up next Wednesday and Thursday.
TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.