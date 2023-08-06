 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

More dangerous heat and strong storms expected today

*Heat Advisory in effect 11 am to 7 pm for all of North Alabama except DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall Counties*

The Tennessee Valley will likely be dry for the remainder of the morning. This will allow the heat to quickly build with forecast highs in the low 90s. High humidity will likely push heat index values to the 100s, some climbing as high as 108. 

Heat Index

The high and humidity will be fuel for our next round of storms expected to roll through late this afternoon and this evening. A level 2/5 risk is in place for the threat of damaging wind gusts. Frequent lightning, torrential downpours, and small hail will be possible as well.

SPC Sunday

Additional waves of storms are expected Sunday night through at least the first half of Monday as a cold front slides through the area. These will once again pose a threat for severe weather. Tuesday should bring us a brief reprieve from this active pattern with mainly dry conditions and highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances will pick back up next Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 50%. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

