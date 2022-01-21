More cold temperatures to close out the week

Bitter cold air has settled in to close out the week. Actual air temperatures have fallen into the mid 20s this morning. A brisk northerly wind continues to bring wind chill values into the teens in Alabama and the single digits in our southern Tennessee counties. Make sure you dress in layers heading out the door! We won't see any warmup today. Highs are only in the mid 30s with wind chills staying the 20s. Clouds clear out later on this afternoon and evening, setting the stage for a nice and quiet January weekend.
While our afternoon highs climb back into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, the mornings stay cold. By Saturday morning, actual air temperatures are in the upper teens with wind chills in the low teens. Sunshine makes a full return Saturday and Sunday as highs inch closer to more seasonable norms. Our next weather maker will arrive late Monday night and early Tuesday. Widespread rain will move into the area. The chance is there for some snowflakes especially in our higher elevations. No major impacts are expected at this time. After finally getting back into the 50s Monday we cool back down to the 40s by the middle of next week.