More clouds than sun on this Wednesday

With more clouds than sun on Wednesday, highs are stuck in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and last through the nighttime hours. While Wednesday will not be a washout, keeping your rain jacket close by wouldn't be a bad idea.
Rain chances for the rest of the work-week are trending a little lower, but spotty storms remain in the forecast through Friday. Our southern counties could still see another half inch to one inch of rain. Areas near the Tennessee line will see lower amounts. Sunshine makes a full comeback this weekend, pushing highs back into the 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.