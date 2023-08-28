More clouds and showers keep us cool Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms will continue to meander across North Alabama late this afternoon and this evening. The strongest of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts and flash flooding, but most are just looking at brief heavy downpours from non-severe storms.
Tuesday features more afternoon showers and storms but not quite as many as what we have seen today. Those east of Interstate 65 will have the best shot at more wet weather. After Tuesday, conditions will likely dry out for the remainder of the week.
Forecast highs will remain in the 80s for the remainder of the workweek. Soak it in because 90s return to the area Labor Day weekend and most of next week.
Latest On Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico later today. Landfall is expected near the Big Bend of Florida as a major hurricane early Wednesday. North Alabama will not see much impact from Idalia. The main issue will be a breezy Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25 MPH as the center of Idalia moves to our southeast.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows near 70. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NE 3-7 MPH.
TUESDAY: Scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N 4-9 MPH.