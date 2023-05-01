More chilly nights and sunny days ahead

Another round of chilly temperatures is in the forecast tonight. Lows will be in the 40s under clear skies. Tomorrow will almost be a carbon copy of Monday with mainly sunny skies and gusty winds upwards of 35 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
The clear and chilly trend will continue both Tuesday night and Wednesday night with lows back in the low to mid 40s. Sunshine is here to stay on Wednesday and Thursday with highs improving to the low and mid 70s.
Our next shot at rain comes late this week. Scattered showers will be possible periodically during the day Friday. We will then have a chance at scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. It certainly doesn't look like it will rain the entire weekend and the severe weather threat appears low at this time.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: WNW 12-24 MPH, gusting up to 35 MPH.