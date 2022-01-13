 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More children than ever now being treated for Covid-19 in Alabama hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID VARIANT
tvunb9

More children are being treated for Covid-19 in Alabama hospitals now than at any time during the pandemic.

The Alabama Hospital Association says 69 children are hospitalized statewide.

A record 35 are in Children's of Alabama.

Children's hospital pediatrician Dr. David Kimberlin says the surge hit Alabama fast and hard.

"I have never seen a virus sweep an entire continent in a week, and that's what happened with omicron,” he said.

Seven of the nearly 70 children hospitalized in Alabama are in the ICU. Two are on ventilators.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you