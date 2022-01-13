More children than ever now being treated for Covid-19 in Alabama hospitals

More children are being treated for Covid-19 in Alabama hospitals now than at any time during the pandemic.
The Alabama Hospital Association says 69 children are hospitalized statewide.
A record 35 are in Children's of Alabama.
Children's hospital pediatrician Dr. David Kimberlin says the surge hit Alabama fast and hard.
"I have never seen a virus sweep an entire continent in a week, and that's what happened with omicron,” he said.
Seven of the nearly 70 children hospitalized in Alabama are in the ICU. Two are on ventilators.