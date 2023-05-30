More 80s and isolated storms for the final day of May

Isolated showers and storms are expected to pop up late this afternoon and stick around this evening. These will be most likely near and north of the Tennessee River. The rest of us are in store for a partly cloudy and mild night with lows in the mid 60s.
The next couple days will virtually be a repeat of today with highs back to the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. The main difference is the storms will pop up earlier in the afternoon and should clear by sunset.
As we approach the weekend, rain chances will drop and temperatures will rise. Highs will be near 90 Friday through early next week. Storm chances will pick back up by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated evening storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: E 4-8 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated afternoon storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.