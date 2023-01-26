Moores Mill Volunteer Fire purchases new AED Machines to help save lives

Thanks to a large grant, one local fire department was able to purchase some updated equipment which they say will drastically improve their efforts to save lives.
Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue says the department bought six brand new defibrillators which they say is a pretty big deal.
This is huge for the department. The previous AED machines they used were wearing out and unable to be repaired only replaced.
Now, they get a fresh set which they say will be really helpful for cardiac arrest events in their district.
"We were kind of wondering how we were going to come up with the money to just start replacing all of our AED's. And it just so happened that grant came through right at the right time," said Zachary Trulson is the president of Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
He says the county granted them $15,000 through the Community Development Block Grant nearly nine months ago which they used to purchase brand new Lifepak 1000 AED machines.
“Having these new AED's they really help to encourage you to defibrillate as soon as possible because there’s such a short time to catch a patient and that erratic heart behavior," said Trulson.
According to Trulson, the old AED’s were no longer supported. He says if one of them were to go down, there is no way to fix it. The older the previous machines got and the more they used them- the department knew time was ticking and an upgrade was needed.
"Many times we use them two to three times in a week and having these new AED's they actually are able to be repaired rather than just replaced and they’ll last much longer," said Trulson.
It's not a cheap price to pay but when it’s life versus death, Trulson says that is priceless.
“They are not cheap. But honestly when it comes to saving somebody’s life, there really is no price you could put on that," said Trulson.
Trulson says they offer CPR, first aid and AED classes to the public. He says AED machines can be found at various businesses, schools and areas throughout.
If learning how to use this device interests you, can contact the department. Their number is 256-859-6350.